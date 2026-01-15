Golf: Bengaluru Star Jasmine Fires Bogey-Free 65 To Start 2026 With A Win At WPG Tour

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Jasmine Shekar got off to a flying start in the new season as she won the opening leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) 2026 at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Mumbai on Thursday. The 20-year-old Bengaluru golfer completed a wire-to-wire win as she compiled the week's best card of 5-under 65, which was bogey-free.

With rounds of 67-70-65 she totalled 8-under 202 and won by four shots over Ridhima Dilawari (67). Jasmine held a one-shot lead after Day One, extended it to two after two rounds, and further doubled it to four by the end of the event. Jasmine was the only player to card par or better on each of the three days at the Par-70 course.

Jasmine picked up the winner's cheque of Rs.2.30 lakh from a total purse of Rs.17 lakh. Ridhima earned Rs. 1.70 lakh, while the third-placed Lavanya Jadon took home Rs.1.40 lakh.

It was Jasmine's fourth win on the Hero WPG Tour since turning pro in 2023. She won twice in 2024 and once in 2025 and has now opened the 2026 season with a convincing win. The win also showed Jasmine's consistent progress since becoming a pro. She finished sixth on the Order of Merit in her rookie year in 2023, was fifth in 2024, and third last year.

She was also the third-best woman pro, behind Pranavi Urs and Ridhima Dilawari, on the IGPL league, where she played nine times and won over Rs.14 lakh. Amateur Zara Anand (69), one of the three players with an under-par score on the final day, was third at 1-over 211 after rounds of 73-69-69.

Lavanya Jadon (72) was fourth at 2-over 212, and another amateur, Kashika Misra (71) was fifth at 5-over 215. Jahanvi Bakshi, who has been making her way back into action after being sidelined with injury, continued her journey back with a fine Tied-sixth place finish alongside Ananya Datar (71).

Making her pro debut this week, Saanvi Somu, who has finished runner-up on four different occasions while being an amateur, finished with 71 and finished in the Top-10 at Tied-eighth with the experienced Amandeep Drall (75).

Shweta Mansingh (69) and Shagun Narain (74) rounded off the Top-10 at 219. Sneha Singh, a former Hero Order of Merit winner, had a disappointing finish in 12th place with rounds of 72-72-76 for 220.

The Tour's second leg at Kalhaar Blues & Greens in Ahmedabad will be played from January 21 to 23, 2026.