Russian Army Loses 990 Soldiers And Five Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine In One Day
The Russian army also lost 11,550 (+6) tanks, 23,902 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 36,098 (+74) artillery systems, MLRS – 1,603 (+3), air defense systems – 1,275 (+5), aircraft – 434 (+0), helicopters – 347 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 106,428 (+1,074), cruise missiles – 4,163 (+8), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 74,119 (+232), special equipment – 4,042 (+0).Read also: Brekelmans: Putin is wrong to think he can break Ukraine or weaken international support
The data is being verified.
As reported by Ukrinform, on January 13, as of 22:00, there were 130 combat clashes on the front line
