Russian Army Loses 990 Soldiers And Five Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine In One Day

Russian Army Loses 990 Soldiers And Five Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine In One Day


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

The Russian army also lost 11,550 (+6) tanks, 23,902 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 36,098 (+74) artillery systems, MLRS – 1,603 (+3), air defense systems – 1,275 (+5), aircraft – 434 (+0), helicopters – 347 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 106,428 (+1,074), cruise missiles – 4,163 (+8), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 74,119 (+232), special equipment – 4,042 (+0).

Read also: Brekelmans: Putin is wrong to think he can break Ukraine or weaken international support

The data is being verified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 13, as of 22:00, there were 130 combat clashes on the front line

Ukrinform photos can be purchased her

