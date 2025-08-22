Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Strike Almost 80 Times In Sumy Region, Wounding Man

Russians Strike Almost 80 Times In Sumy Region, Wounding Man


2025-08-22 03:08:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reports this on Facebook .

A man born in 1964 was wounded by mortar fire in the Seredyna-Buda community.

The largest number of attacks was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy launched 20 KAB strikes, 10 MLRS strikes, and carried out more than 10 VOG fragmentation ammunition drops from UAVs on the territory of the Sumy region, attacked with FPV drones and drones of other types.

Civil infrastructure facilities, a private house, and a car were damaged in the Bilopiliia community.

A private residential building was damaged in the Sumy community.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, an apartment building, a residential building, and an ambulance were damaged.

Read also: Ukraine's National Guard: Russia launching dozens of infantry assaults daily

As reported by Ukrinform, an ambulance was destroyed and a man was wounded as a result of attacks by Russian drones in Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region.

MENAFN22082025000193011044ID1109962042

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search