Russians Strike Almost 80 Times In Sumy Region, Wounding Man

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reports this on Facebook .

A man born in 1964 was wounded by mortar fire in the Seredyna-Buda community.

The largest number of attacks was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy launched 20 KAB strikes, 10 MLRS strikes, and carried out more than 10 VOG fragmentation ammunition drops from UAVs on the territory of the Sumy region, attacked with FPV drones and drones of other types.

Civil infrastructure facilities, a private house, and a car were damaged in the Bilopiliia community.

A private residential building was damaged in the Sumy community.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, an apartment building, a residential building, and an ambulance were damaged.

Ukraine's National Guard: Russia launching dozens of infantry assaults daily

As reported by Ukrinform, an ambulance was destroyed and a man was wounded as a result of attacks by Russian drones in Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region.