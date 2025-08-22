Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Mirziyoyev Arrives In Turkmenistan On Working Visit

2025-08-22 03:05:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 22. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit at the invitation of the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's office.

At Turkmenbashi airport, the Uzbek president was welcomed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev and other high-ranking officials.

