5 Landmark Bills Cleared To Chart Modern Course For India's Blue Economy: Minister
The new bills are the Bills of Lading 2025, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2025, the Coastal Shipping Bill 2025, the Merchant Shipping Bill 2025, and the Indian Ports Bill 2025.
The minister wrote on X platform, "A historic moment for Bharat's maritime journey! For the first time, 5 landmark bills of the Shipping and Waterways Ministry have been passed in one session of Parliament. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we are shedding colonial-era laws and charting a modern course for our blue economy.
The Bills of Lading, 2025 focuses on simplifying legal documents to reduce disputes and improve the ease of doing business. The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, replaced a 1925 Act, adopting Hague-Visby Rules for reduced litigation and stronger international ties. It will support the implementation of India-UK (CETA) trade agreements via maritime routes, the minister added.
The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, a dedicated law for coastal shipping targets reviving India's 6 per cent modal share, saving around Rs 10,000 crore annually in logistics costs, and also reducing pollution and road congestion. "PM Modi's Sagarmala vision is unlocking over 11,000 kilometers coastline for greener transport & community development," the minister said.
The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, overhauled an outdated 1958 act, ensuring safe, sustainable shipping aligned with global conventions, the minister further said. This bill focuses on seafarer welfare, ship safety and marine environmental protection. It enables expeditious wreck removal and salvage operations.
The Indian Ports Bill, 2025, replaced an old 1908 law, created a Maritime State Development Council for better national planning, gave more power to state maritime boards to manage smaller ports, and set up a way to resolve disputes at the state level. The new bill will ensure ecological safeguards with digital integration, promote transparency and unlock trade potential and investments, the minister added.
–IANS
aar/na
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment