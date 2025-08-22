Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
One-On-One Meeting Between President Ilham Aliyev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Kicks Off

2025-08-22 02:06:14
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A one-on-one meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has kicked off, Azernews reports.

