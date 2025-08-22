Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Held After Scaling Parliament Wall In Early Morning Security Breach

2025-08-22 02:04:43
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- In a security breach, a man scaled a wall of Parliament on Friday morning but was caught by security personnel and handed over to police, official sources said.

Sources said the incident took place around 6.30 am.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

Read Also Govt To Bring Bills To Disqualify PM, CMs, Ministers Facing Serious Criminal Charges After Week-Long Deadlock, Parliament To Debate Pahalgam Attack, Op Sindoor

