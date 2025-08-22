Novada Automated Scraping Solutions Debut At Affiliate World Europe 2025

Novada logo

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As global performance marketing elites gather at Affiliate World Europe , Novada officially launches its data productivity suite, enabling structured data acquisition from across the web in just 3 minutes without a single line of code. As an industry-leading proxy technology service provider, Novada demonstrates on-site how automated scraping solutions combined with ready-to-use datasets can reduce data collection costs by 90% and increase decision-making speed by 10x.DATA-DRIVEN MARKETING SOLUTIONSIn the competitive affiliate marketing ecosystem, Novada provides precise ad verification and market research support for advertisers, technical safeguards for traffic publishers to avoid bans and manage multiple accounts, and stable data infrastructure construction solutions for technology service providers. Novada's solutions transform data acquisition into a driving force for business development.BREAKTHROUGH SCRAPING SOLUTIONSWeb Unlocker - Overcoming All Access RestrictionsNovada's Web Unlocker leverages dual-engine technology combining dynamic rendering support and residential IP masking to instantly bypass Cloudflare and other protection systems, automatically handle CAPTCHA verification, and resolve IP blocking issues. Regardless of what defense mechanisms target websites employ, it ensures access success rates meet industry standards.Scraping API & Browser API - Zero-Maintenance Data PipelineOur automated data acquisition system delivers 99.9% success rates. Simply input a URL and receive structured JSON data output directly. The Browser API serves as an automation factory, natively supporting mainstream frameworks like Selenium, Puppeteer, and Playwright, reducing self-built server room costs by 80% and maximizing data collection ROI.Video Data API - Mastering Video Marketing OpportunitiesDesigned for efficient, large-scale video data and media resource acquisition. Handles platform anti-scraping mechanisms and dynamic rendering technology, enabling video search, audio-video acquisition, multilingual text transcription, and metadata extraction. Leveraging Novada's quality proxy network, it effectively circumvents video platform access frequency limits and geo-blocking.READY-TO-USE CUSTOM DATASET SERVICESZero Technical Threshold - Instant Data AccessNovada provides customized data services directly. Whether you're an e-commerce seller needing competitor pricing and review trends, or an SEO specialist requiring keyword search trend insights, you can access complete and accurate structured data immediately.High-Standard Data Quality AssuranceAll datasets undergo rigorous cleaning and validation processes to ensure accuracy and reliability. Strict compliance with international data collection standards including GDPR and CCPA guarantees compliance throughout usage.Continuous Multi-Source Data CoverageData updates automatically and regularly, covering diverse information sources. You don't need to invest time and costs in maintaining scraping environments. From social media to e-commerce platforms, from news to industry reports, comprehensive data coverage supports your marketing decisions.ON-SITE EXPERIENCE AND INTERACTIONDuring Affiliate World Europe, Novada's expert team will demonstrate complete data solutions at Booth A50. You'll witness how to leverage Novada technology for market analysis, optimize advertising strategies, manage multi-platform accounts, avoid ban risks, and build stable, scalable enterprise-level data infrastructure.On-site one-on-one technical consultations are available, customizing optimal data acquisition and processing solutions for your specific business scenarios. We've also prepared exclusive exhibition benefits including free trial credits, technical training resources, and preferential collaboration packages.ABOUT NOVADANovada is a technology service provider offering efficient and reliable proxy solutions for enterprises, committed to helping users build proxy and web data infrastructure for the AI era. We provide high-quality residential proxies , datacenter proxies, mobile proxies, IPv6 proxies and other basic proxy services, as well as web unlockers, scraping APIs and other scraping solutions, plus custom dataset services.We invite affiliate marketing elites, e-commerce entrepreneurs, and industry partners to visit Booth A50 for in-depth exchanges, jointly exploring new paradigms of data-driven affiliate marketing and witnessing how data technology reshapes the marketing ecosystem.EXHIBITION INFORMATIONBooth: A50Time: September 4-5Location: Budapest, HungaryEmail: ...

