MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, CBS News reported this.

“Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, issued a directive weeks ago to the U.S. intelligence community ordering that all information regarding the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations not be shared with U.S.-allied intelligence partners,” the report states.

It is noted that under Gabbard's order, all information related to peace negotiations was classified as“NOFORN,” which prohibits sharing it with any other country or foreign nationals.“The only information that could be shared was information that had already been publicly released,” CBS adds.

At the same time, this order does not restrict the exchange of military operational information unrelated to the talks, such as data the U.S. provides to the Ukrainian Armed Forces for their defense planning.

As Ukrinform reported, Tulsi Gabbard holds the rank of retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. National Guard. From 2012, she served multiple terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from Hawaii as a Democrat. In the early 2020s, she moved to the Republican camp and began working at Fox News, appearing on Tucker Carlson's show and other conservative programs.

Gabbard has also repeatedly appeared on Russian state propaganda channels and shows, where she directly supported Kremlin narratives about Russia's war against Ukraine. She has echoed Russian claims that the U.S. and Ukraine were developing biological weapons programs, and voiced understanding of Russia's objections to Ukraine's potential NATO membership.

Photo: NATO