Centre Releases ₹1,000 Crore To J&K Under CRIF Since 2020

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar -The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has released detailed figures on road development under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) over the past five years, highlighting both the financial support extended to Jammu and Kashmir and the systemic limitations faced under the scheme.

Responding to a query raised by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the Ministry has adopted a structured mechanism to identify projects under CRIF, in alignment with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. He explained that projects are sanctioned based on proposals submitted by States and Union Territories, which are then prioritised by the Ministry.

For Jammu and Kashmir, the data shows a clear upward trend in accruals and fund utilisation. In 2020-21, the Union Territory accrued Rs 94.51 crore, of which Rs 79.40 crore was released. The following year witnessed a major boost, with accruals of Rs 96.91 crore and releases amounting to Rs 321.18 crore - a significant rise attributed to the central government's push for infrastructure after the reorganisation of the erstwhile state.

The momentum continued in 2022-23 when accruals stood at Rs 113.61 crore and releases climbed to Rs 343.61 crore. In 2023-24 and 2024-25, annual accruals rose further to Rs 128.67 crore, though releases moderated to Rs 206.67 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 128.67 crore so far in the current financial year.

According to the Ministry, the consistent flow of funds reflects the Centre's commitment to improving connectivity in J&K despite administrative and logistical hurdles. Under CRIF, MoRTH focuses on the development and upkeep of state roads, while execution and monitoring rest with the state or UT governments. Fund disbursements are linked to utilisation certificates submitted for earlier allocations.

Gadkari further informed the House that the Ministry of Railways, which also receives CRIF allocations, has been prioritising safety infrastructure, particularly Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs). While no state-specific figures were shared for J&K, the national emphasis on eliminating level crossings suggests likely ongoing or proposed projects in the Union Territory as well.

The CRIF also supports rural connectivity under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), though those allocations fall under the Ministry of Rural Development.

Despite the gains, Gadkari cautioned that the scheme operates under certain fiscal constraints, particularly the Bank of Sanction (BoS) mechanism, which restricts new approvals until existing liabilities are cleared. This, he said, impacts the scope for fresh project sanctions in J&K and other states.

In total, Jammu and Kashmir has received over Rs 1,000 crore under CRIF during the last five years - funds that the government insists will continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening the Union Territory's road infrastructure.