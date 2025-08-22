Rare-Earth Realpolitik: How India Turned Scarcity To Leverage
During Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's recent visit to India, Beijing pledged to address India's rare-earth needs , just weeks before Prime Minister Modi heads to China for the August 31-September 1 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit , and ahead of India hosting a Quad leaders' summit later this year.
This rare convergence of rival bloc diplomacy shows how India is leveraging dual platforms to manage supply-chain risk without compromising strategic autonomy. This was likely driven as much by Beijing's need to ease tensions before the SCO summit as by Indian diplomacy, suggesting China's calculus was tactical, not structural.
Earlier in 2025, China introduced tighter export licensing on seven rare earth elements and associated magnets, triggering alarm across Indian industry. Manufacturers, including Bajaj Auto , warned of production bottlenecks for EVs and electronics. Maruti Suzuki similarly flagged delays in new electric models, underscoring how critical rare earths are to India's industrial surge and green-tech ambitions.
By engaging Beijing diplomatically and framing access as a cooperative gesture rather than coercion, India retained bargaining space and prompted Beijing to soften its posture, though observer caution that such pledges need to be matched by concrete export license data .
Meanwhile, India is accelerating domestic capacity building. In June, the Ministry of Heavy Industries announced plans to offer fiscal support for domestic rare-earth magnet production and incentivize stockpiling, aiming to narrow the price gap with Chinese imports.
The newer National Critical Minerals Mission is also mobilizing investments in mining, processing, refining and R&D, all aligned with India's long-held“Atmanirbhar Bharat” ambition to reduce strategic dependencies.
New rare-earth exploration projects in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are being fast-tracked, with partnerships involving both public sector undertakings like IRE and private firms eager to secure stakes in this strategic value chain.
