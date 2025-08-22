One Arrested For Firing At Elvish Yadav's House Shooter Held After Gunfight With Faridabad Crime Branch Team

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) One of the three criminals who fired indiscriminately at the house of controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram last week, was arrested after a police encounter in Faridabad on Friday morning.

The man who has been identified as Ishant Gandhi, fired over half-a-dozen rounds at the Faridabad Crime Branch team with an automatic pistol, forcing the police to fire back at him in retaliation.

Ishant Gandhi was shot in the leg by the cops and subsequently arrested. Later he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, Ishant Gandhi is a resident of Jawahar Colony in Faridabad, and the police are interrogating him to find out about the other men who accompanied him during the shooting, and to determine which criminal syndicate the three shooters belong to.

The firing outside Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram took place on August 17 when three masked men arrived at the house in Sector 56 around 5:30 A.M. and fired at least 25 bullets.

Though Elvish Yadav was not at home at the time of the shooting incident, his family members and caretaker were in the house at that time.

According to the police Elvish Yadav had gone outside Haryana for some work and fortunately, no one from his family or staff were injured in the firing.

Hours after the shooting the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang had taken responsibility for the firing in a post on social media.

The gang had accused Elvish Yadav of promoting gambling and running many families.

The social media post, purportedly by the gang, stated, "Today, the bullets that were fired at Elvish Yadav's house were fired by us, Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya. Today, we have introduced ourselves to him. He has ruined many homes by promoting betting. And all these social media bugs, we are warning that if anyone is found promoting betting, they can get a call or a bullet at any time. So, all those who are into betting, be ready."