Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Visit Qatar Announces Exclusive Public Experience With Steve Harvey On December 3

Visit Qatar Announces Exclusive Public Experience With Steve Harvey On December 3


2025-11-06 02:22:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Visit Qatar, in collaboration with Melt Live, is set to host 'An Evening with Steve Harvey' on December 3 at Al Mayassa Theatre, Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

The event will offer audiences in Qatar the opportunity to engage directly with global entertainer, entrepreneur, and thought leader Steve Harvey. The evening promises an inspiring and engaging experience filled with stories, insights, and lessons on success and personal growth. The event is open to attendees aged 12 and above.

Designed as a premium experience, the event aims to inspire attendees through mentorship and meaningful dialogue, reinforcing Qatar's position as a growing hub for cultural, intellectual, and lifestyle experiences.

This event forms part of the broader collaboration between Visit Qatar and Melt Live to bring internationally recognised world-class experiences to the country.

MENAFN06112025000067011011ID1110307094



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search