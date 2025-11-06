403
Visit Qatar Announces Exclusive Public Experience With Steve Harvey On December 3
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Visit Qatar, in collaboration with Melt Live, is set to host 'An Evening with Steve Harvey' on December 3 at Al Mayassa Theatre, Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).
The event will offer audiences in Qatar the opportunity to engage directly with global entertainer, entrepreneur, and thought leader Steve Harvey. The evening promises an inspiring and engaging experience filled with stories, insights, and lessons on success and personal growth. The event is open to attendees aged 12 and above.
Designed as a premium experience, the event aims to inspire attendees through mentorship and meaningful dialogue, reinforcing Qatar's position as a growing hub for cultural, intellectual, and lifestyle experiences.
This event forms part of the broader collaboration between Visit Qatar and Melt Live to bring internationally recognised world-class experiences to the country.
