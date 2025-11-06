403
Amir Receives Written Message From President Of Namibia
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from President of the Republic of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to bolster them.
The message was received by His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, during his meeting on Thursday with Prime Minister of the Republic of Namibia, Elijah Ngurare.
