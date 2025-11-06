EUR/USD Forex Signal 06/11: Bullish Breakout (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 21st October gave a profitable short trade from $1.1628.

Today's EUR/USD Signals

Risk 0.75%.



Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1547, $1.1587, or $1.1608.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1498 or $1.1407.

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Trades must be taken before 5pm London time today Trade IdeasLong Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Analysis

In my previous EUR/USD analysis a little more than two weeks ago, I thought that the EUR/USD currency pair was presenting a technically bearish price channel, so I saw the best opportunity as a short trade from the upper trend line or lines and the horizontal resistance level at $1.1640.

The price did not make it back up to $1.1640 that day, but I was correct to look to the short side, as the price fell over the day, giving the opportunity to take a profitable short trade from the nearest resistance level at $1.1628.

Recent weeks have seen the US Dollar finally make a bullish breakout and establish a new dominant bullish trend, and this continued to push this currency pair lower, to make a new 3-month low price. However, we have seen what looks like a bullish reversal over the past couple of days as the US Dollar finally takes a bit of a hit. This bullish break is also confirmed technically by the breakout from a bearish descending linear regression analysis price channel, which can be seen in the price chart below.

Despite these bullish factors, the long-term trend is certainly bearish, and the bullish move is relatively small and weak, so I would not put much faith in it. However, we are quite a long way from the nearest resistance level at $1.1547, so I do not see much scope for a short trade entry.

For this reason, I think the price is quite likely to rise to that area, so a long trade from a bounce at the nearest support level of $1.1498, which is confluent with the big round number at $1.1500, is likely to be the best day trade that might set up today.

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the Euro or the USD.

