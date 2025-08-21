Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Call With New Zealand Minister For Foreign Affairs Peters

Secretary Rubio's Call With New Zealand Minister For Foreign Affairs Peters


2025-08-21 11:00:19

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with New Zealand Minister for Foreign Affairs Winston Peters about developments in Ukraine, the Middle East, Pacific Islands, and economic ties. Secretary Rubio expressed his appreciation for New Zealand’s recent courageous operation to evacuate certain U.S. personnel from McMurdo Station in Antarctica. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-New Zealand bilateral relationship.

MENAFN21082025004514009831ID1109961485

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search