Secretary Rubio's Call With New Zealand Minister For Foreign Affairs Peters

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with New Zealand Minister for Foreign Affairs Winston Peters about developments in Ukraine, the Middle East, Pacific Islands, and economic ties. Secretary Rubio expressed his appreciation for New Zealand’s recent courageous operation to evacuate certain U.S. personnel from McMurdo Station in Antarctica. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-New Zealand bilateral relationship.