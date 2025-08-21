PHCC Opens Urgent Care For Adults, Children At Al Wajba Health Center
Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the opening of an urgent care clinic for adults and children at Al Wajba Health Center, starting from September 28, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand urgent care services to meet the needs of the community.
In a statement, PHCC said that with the opening of the new center, the total number of urgent care centers will increase to 13, providing services around the clock.
The centers include urgent care clinics for adults located at: Al Ruwais, Umm Salal, Muaither, Al Mashaf, Al Sadd, Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Al Sheehaniya, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Kaaban, Al Karaana, Laabeeb, and Al Wajba.
Urgent care services for children are available at seven centers: Al Ruwais, Umm Salal, Muaither, Al Mashaf, Al Sadd, Laabeeb, and Al Wajba, where they provide assessment, diagnosis, and treatment for non-emergency and non-life-threatening cases.Read Also
-
Ministry closes two food establishments for violating health regulations
The Corporation affirmed that all urgent care clinics for adults and children are available to patients in need of urgent care, regardless of the health center where they are registered.
It also noted that it will continue its efforts throughout the year to expand and further develop urgent care services in line with the community's needs, while enhancing the quality of care provided.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment