PHCC Opens Urgent Care For Adults, Children At Al Wajba Health Center

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the opening of an urgent care clinic for adults and children at Al Wajba Health Center, starting from September 28, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand urgent care services to meet the needs of the community.

In a statement, PHCC said that with the opening of the new center, the total number of urgent care centers will increase to 13, providing services around the clock.

The centers include urgent care clinics for adults located at: Al Ruwais, Umm Salal, Muaither, Al Mashaf, Al Sadd, Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Al Sheehaniya, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Kaaban, Al Karaana, Laabeeb, and Al Wajba.

Urgent care services for children are available at seven centers: Al Ruwais, Umm Salal, Muaither, Al Mashaf, Al Sadd, Laabeeb, and Al Wajba, where they provide assessment, diagnosis, and treatment for non-emergency and non-life-threatening cases.

The Corporation affirmed that all urgent care clinics for adults and children are available to patients in need of urgent care, regardless of the health center where they are registered.

It also noted that it will continue its efforts throughout the year to expand and further develop urgent care services in line with the community's needs, while enhancing the quality of care provided.