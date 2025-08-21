Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Crown Prince Meets Egyptian Pres. On Regional Issues

2025-08-21 07:06:20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi on Thursday to discuss recent regional developments, particularly the situation in Palestine.
The meeting with took place at NEOM Palace, reviewed the strong relations between both countries and explored ways to enhance cooperation across various fields, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
President Al-Sisi arrived earlier today in NEOM on a private visit to Saudi Arabia where he was welcomed by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. (end)
