Saudi Arabia, Egypt Mull Industrial Integration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef discussed with the visiting Egyptian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir on Thursday enhancing industrial integration between the Kingdom and Egypt.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that the two sides affirmed, during the meeting, the strength of the strategic partnership binding the two countries and the depth of their economic ties particularly the industrial sector.
They reviewed the efforts of the joint technical teams to develop industrial cooperation and integration between the two countries.
They also underlined the need to address challenges facing exporters and investors in the both countries. (pick up previous)
