VEGFR-2 Inhibitors Market Set To Transform Oncology Treatment Landscape By 2034 Delveinsight

VEGFR-2 Inhibitors Market Set To Transform Oncology Treatment Landscape By 2034
|
VEGFR-2 Inhibitors Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2020–2034
|
VEGFR-2 Inhibitors Report Coverage
|
7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|
Key Indications Covered in the Report
|
Metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), Renal cell carcinoma (RCC), Differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC), Medullary thyroid cancer (MTC), Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), Endometrial carcinoma (EC), Metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (mGEC), Metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC), Gastric cancer, Adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC), Colorectal cancer (CRC), Unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC), Non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRCC), Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), Biliary tract cancer (BTC), Squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), Various solid tumors, and others
|
Key VEGFR-2 Inhibitor Companies
|
Elevar Therapeutics, Exelixis, Tiumbio, Merck, Takeda, HUTCHMED, AVEO Oncology, Kyowa Kirin, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Exelixis, and others
|
Key VEGFR-2 Inhibitors
|
Rivoceranib, Zanzalintinib (XL092), TU2218, FRUZAQLA, FOTIVDA, LENVIMA, CYRAMZA, COMETRIQ, and others
Scope of the VEGFR-2 Inhibitors Market Report
-
VEGFR-2 Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: VEGFR-2 Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies
VEGFR-2 Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging VEGFR-2 Inhibitor Drugs
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, VEGFR-2 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement
Discover more about VEGFR-2 inhibitors in development @ VEGFR-2 Inhibitors Clinical Trials
Table of Contents
|
1
|
Key Insights
|
2
|
Report Introduction
|
3
|
Executive Summary
|
4
|
Key Events
|
5
|
Market Forecast Methodology
|
6
|
VEGFR-2 Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM
|
6.1
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2024
|
6.2
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2034
|
7
|
VEGFR-2 Inhibitor: Background and Overview
|
7.1
|
Introduction
|
7.2
|
Evolution of VEGFR-2 Inhibitor
|
7.3
|
Treatment
|
8
|
Target Patient Pool
|
8.1
|
Key Findings
|
8.2
|
Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
|
8.3
|
Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM
|
8.3.1
|
Total Cases in Selected Indications for VEGFR-2 Inhibitor in the 7MM
|
8.3.2
|
Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for VEGFR-2 Inhibitor in the 7MM
|
8.3.3
|
Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for VEGFR-2 Inhibitor in the 7MM
|
8.4
|
The US
|
8.5
|
EU4 and the UK
|
8.6
|
Japan
|
9
|
Marketed Therapies
|
9.1
|
Key Cross Competition
|
9.2
|
FRUZAQLA (fruquintinib): Takeda/HUTCHMED
|
9.2.1
|
Product Description
|
9.2.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
9.2.3
|
Others Developmental Activities
|
9.2.4
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
9.2.5
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
9.3
|
FOTIVDA (tivozanib): AVEO Oncology/Kyowa Kirin
|
9.4
|
LENVIMA (lenvatinib): Eisai/Merck
|
9.5
|
CYRAMZA (ramucirumab): Eli Lilly
|
9.6
|
COMETRIQ (cabozantinib): Exelixis
|
List of drugs to be continued in the final report...
|
10
|
Emerging Therapies
|
10.1
|
Key Cross Competition
|
10.2
|
Rivoceranib: Elevar Therapeutics
|
10.2.1
|
Drug Description
|
10.2.2
|
Others Developmental Activities
|
10.2.3
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
10.2.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.2.5
|
Analyst's View
|
10.3
|
Zanzalintinib (XL092): Exelixis
|
10.4
|
TU2218: Tiumbio/Merck
|
List of drugs to be continued in the final report...
|
11
|
VEGFR-2 Inhibitor: the 7MM Analysis
|
11.1
|
Key Findings
|
11.2
|
Key Market Forecast Assumptions
|
11.2.1
|
Cost Assumptions and Rebates
|
11.2.2
|
Pricing Trends
|
11.2.3
|
Analogue Assessment
|
11.2.4
|
Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes
|
11.3
|
Market Outlook
|
11.4
|
Attribute Analysis
|
11.5
|
Total Market Size of VEGFR-2 Inhibitor in the 7MM
|
11.6
|
The US Market Size
|
11.6.1
|
Total Market Size of VEGFR-2 Inhibitor in the US
|
11.6.2
|
Market Size of VEGFR-2 Inhibitor by Therapies in the US
|
11.7
|
EU4 and the UK Market Size
|
11.8
|
Japan Market Size
|
12
|
Unmet Needs
|
13
|
SWOT Analysis
|
14
|
KOL Views
|
15
|
Market Access and Reimbursement
|
15.1
|
The US
|
15.2
|
EU4 and the UK
|
15.3
|
Japan
|
16
|
Acronyms and Abbreviations
|
17
|
Bibliography
|
18
|
Report Methodology
