Italy Arrests Ukrainian Man Over Nord Stream Pipeline Attack
Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday that a Ukrainian citizen, Serhii K., was arrested in Rimini, Italy, under suspicion that he was involved with a group of people responsible for causing explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines in 2022, Azernews reports.
"Serhii K. was part of a group of individuals who placed explosives on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines near the island of Bornholm in September 2022. The accused was allegedly one of the coordinators of the operation. He and his accomplices used a sailing yacht departing from Rostock for the transport. The yacht had previously been rented from a German company through intermediaries using forged identification documents," the prosecutor's office stated.
The accused is expected to appear before the investigating judge of the German Federal Court of Justice after his transfer from Italy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment