Italy Arrests Ukrainian Man Over Nord Stream Pipeline Attack

Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday that a Ukrainian citizen, Serhii K., was arrested in Rimini, Italy, under suspicion that he was involved with a group of people responsible for causing explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines in 2022, Azernews reports.

"Serhii K. was part of a group of individuals who placed explosives on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines near the island of Bornholm in September 2022. The accused was allegedly one of the coordinators of the operation. He and his accomplices used a sailing yacht departing from Rostock for the transport. The yacht had previously been rented from a German company through intermediaries using forged identification documents," the prosecutor's office stated.

The accused is expected to appear before the investigating judge of the German Federal Court of Justice after his transfer from Italy.