Local Administration Minister, AUDI Director Discuss Urban Development Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 21 (Petra) – Minister of Local Administration, Walid Masri, on Wednesday discussed with Director of the Arab Urban Development Institute (AUDI), Dr. Anas Almughairy, ways to enhance cooperation in Green Activities in Arab Cities Project – Participatory Greening of Neighborhoods, which aims to improve life quality in urban areas by involving the local community in afforestation processes.According to a ministry statement, the meeting went over disseminating relevant knowledge and enhancing environmental awareness within training programs.The discussions also tackled drafting reports to support Arab municipalities, as well as possibility of rehabilitating small "shabby" areas in public parks with the residents' engagement and utilizing spaces within neighborhoods for planting purposes.Talking at the meeting, Masri stressed the importance of the AUDI's role in supporting the development process and enhancing capabilities of Arab cities.Masri called for strengthening partnerships to address common challenges, especially in the areas of digital transformation, climate change, and sustainability, which would contribute to building "a better future for cities and their residents."Almughairy, in turn, urged "close" cooperation with the Ministry of Local Administration and steps to expand joint work in various development fields, mainly digital transformation areas.