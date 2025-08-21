Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics Opens With An Epic Patient Experience In Lakewood, Colorado

This exciting new chapter brings expanded services, immersive experiences, and the same trusted care families can rely on. At Rodeo Dental, every appointment feels like an adventure, filled with vibrant energy, state-of-the-art technology, and a patient-first philosophy. From general dentistry to orthodontics all in one convenient location, Lakewood families can expect more than just dental visits; they can expect a journey designed to inspire smiles.

Leading the Lakewood team is Dr. Jacob Klenke , who holds a B.S. in Cell and Molecular Biology from Missouri State University and earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from the University of Missouri–Kansas City. Dr. Klenke is dedicated to lifelong learning and helping patients achieve their healthiest, happiest smiles. Outside the clinic, he's a sports enthusiast who enjoys golfing, staying active, and spending quality time with his family-and when he's not on the course or with loved ones, he's relaxing with his dog, Remi.

"I believe dentistry is not just about treating teeth, it's about building trust," said Dr. Klenke. "When patients feel like they're with a friend, comfort and confidence naturally follow."

A Grand Opening celebration will be announced soon, inviting the community to join Rodeo Dental for jaw-dropping activities, giveaways, and a chance to experience the legendary Rodeo energy up close with a tour of our incredible office and a chance to meet the team.

About Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics:

Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics is a premier multi-specialty dental group committed to providing comprehensive, high-quality, and affordable dental care in a fun and engaging environment. With a mission to "Give Every Family the Key to Access High-End Dental Care," Rodeo Dental continues to revolutionize the patient experience across multiple locations.

SOURCE Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics