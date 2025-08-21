Abu Dhabi: Gang Of 3 Busted For Possessing Crystal Meth Hidden In Oil Cans

Abu Dhabi authorities busted a gang of three possessing 377kg of crystal meth, the police announced on Thursday, August 21.

The three Asians were caught and arrested after authorities discovered the gang hiding the drugs inside oil cans made for sewing machines.

They were trying to pass the narcotics through detectors hidden in the cans, which the authority called a 'sophisticated method'.

The operation was a joint effort between the Abu Dhabi Police and the National Drug Control Service. The culprits were referred to the competent authority after their arrest.

The police urged community members to not get into drugs and fall for the misconception that drug abuse makes one feel happy and comfortable. It also warned of the adverse effects it has on human health and safety.

The police urged the public to quickly report such cases to the security agency 8002626.