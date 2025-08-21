403
GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Pressure Builds (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3350. Add a stop-loss at 1.3585. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3585. Set a take-profit at 1.3350.
The next important catalyst for the pair will be on Friday when Jerome Powell talks at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming. He will likely react to the recent inflation data and hint on what to expect in the next meetingEURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe 12-hour chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate has pulled back in the past few days. This pullback happened after it peaked at 1.3583, its highest swing on July 23rd and August 14. It has formed the highly bearish double-top chart pattern.The two lines of the MACD have formed a bearish crossover pattern and are pointing downwards, while the Relative Strength Index has dropped and crossed the neutral point at 50.Therefore, the GBP/USD pair will likely have a bearish breakdown, with the next key level to watch being at 1.3350. A move above the resistance level at 1.3585 will invalidate the bearish outlook.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
