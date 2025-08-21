MSME Ministry Holds Workshop To Strengthen MSME Sector Development In Mizoram

MENAFN - KNN India)The Mizoram commerce and industries department organised a one-day workshop in Aizawl on Wednesday focused on promoting, developing and empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the state.

The event brought together policymakers, industry leaders and entrepreneurs to discuss strategic approaches for strengthening the state's MSME ecosystem.

Commerce and industries secretary Lalzirmawia Chhangte delivered the welcome address, characterising the workshop as a significant platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration and policy facilitation among stakeholders in the MSME sector.

State chief secretary Khilli Ram Meena provided the keynote address, emphasising that Mizoram has reached a critical phase in its development trajectory.

He highlighted the particular importance of MSMEs in a state where more than 50 per cent of the population resides in rural areas, noting that these enterprises represent more than mere commercial ventures.

Meena identified substantial growth potential in sectors including food processing and eco-tourism, revealing that 44 per cent of all registered enterprises in Mizoram fall within the MSME classification.

The chief secretary acknowledged several challenges confronting the sector, including insufficient infrastructure development, limited market access opportunities and regulatory obstacles that impede business growth.

He reaffirmed the Government of India's commitment to supporting Mizoram's development, specifically highlighting the flagship Handholding Scheme, through which loans totaling ₹50 crore have been distributed.

Meena encouraged entrepreneurs to implement responsible business practices that promote inclusive economic growth.

SCL Das, Secretary, MSME Ministry, co-chaired the session and emphasised the critical importance of establishing quality partnerships for development initiatives.

He stated that Mizoram's progress is essential to India's overall advancement and encouraged local youth to utilise their skills for achieving self-reliance while creating value within the state.

Senior officials from the Ministry of MSME delivered detailed presentations during the workshop. Joint secretary Mercy Epao outlined various flagship government schemes, including the National SC/ST Hub and Special Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme.

She provided context by noting that MSMEs contribute more than 31 per cent to India's gross domestic product and provide employment to over 20 crore individuals nationwide.

Joint secretary Ateesh Singh focused his presentation on MSME financing mechanisms, emphasising the necessity of reducing information gaps that affect credit access for small businesses.

Singh reported that Mizoram had achieved 85 per cent of its annual credit plan target as of March 2025, with nationwide credit flow to the MSME sector experiencing an 11 per cent growth rate.

The inaugural session concluded with an interactive discussion involving central ministry officials, state government representatives, financial institutions and local entrepreneurs.

Participants expressed confidence that the workshop's deliberations and policy recommendations would result in concrete opportunities for strengthening and empowering Mizoram's MSME sector in the coming period.

(KNN Bureau)