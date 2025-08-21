Tabañero Brings Bold Flavor And Clean Ingredients To Target

Premium hot sauce brand launches Target partnership with 14 best-selling sauces and gift sets available for nationwide shipping

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabañero, the Florida-based premium condiment, hot sauce and beverage brand renowned for its vibrant, authentic flavors, commitment to clean ingredients and turning everyday meals into bold, fiery adventures, is thrilled to announce its debut on Target. This new retail partnership marks a significant milestone in Tabañero's mission to bring its uniquely crafted sauces to even more households across the country.

With this expansion to Target's online platform, Tabañero makes it even easier for hot sauce lovers and longtime fans to stock up on their favorite sauces at great prices, all with the convenience and trusted shopping experience Target is known for.

"Launching on Target is an exciting new chapter for Tabañero and our growing community of flavor-seekers," said Traci Mishner, Vice President of Marketing at Tabañero. "We're passionate about helping people bring more creativity and heat into their kitchens, without compromising on clean, high-quality ingredients. Partnering with Target allows us to share that passion so millions of new households can elevate their meals and have some fun with flavor."

As trends show consumers and retailers increasingly value clean, real ingredients, Tabañero stands out for its commitment to simple, natural recipes, its unmistakable flavor profiles, and the highest manufacturing standards. Produced in a Safe Quality Food (SQF)-certified facility that recently received an excellent 98 of 100% audit score, every bottle delivers a bold balance of heat and complexity without relying on artificial additives.

Tabañero's arrival on Target is the latest step in its steady growth into a nationally recognized brand with robust retail, e-commerce, and restaurant partnerships to feed the demand of its community at every touchpoint. This milestone represents years of listening to customers, refining recipes, innovating flavors, and staying true to the brand mission.

The initial launch includes 14 of Tabañero's best-selling products, each crafted to surprise and delight home cooks with unexpected flavor combinations and varying levels of heat. Fans can expect classics like the Original Hot Sauce and Sweet & Spicy, as well as more adventurous picks like Key Lime, Sriracha Honey, Black Cherry, Peach Bourbon, Harissa, Curry Habanero, and Garlic Habanero. For gift-givers and heat lovers, Target also features Tabañero's Sweet Heat Mini Set and the Hot Sauce Challenge Box, nicknamed "All Hail the Holy Grail" by fans for its fiery lineup. To shop, visit Target and search "Tabañero."

"While fans will always find Tabañero at our e-commerce home, Tabanero - where we share tips, recipes, and more - we're especially proud of our Target launch," said Mishner. "This is a long-planned step in our journey to ensure Tabañero's bold flavors are always discoverable to households daring to turn up the heat in the kitchen.

"Our sauces aren't just about heat - they're about balance, depth, and ingredients you can feel good about," said Mishner. "We're here for home cooks who want to bring excitement to a weeknight stir-fry, infuse depth into slow-braised short ribs or roasted cauliflower, reimagine taco night with bold, globally inspired flavors or add easy yet unexpected spice to simple snacks like ice cream, popcorn or hummus."

"We want Tabañero to be that little spark of adventure in your cart - the bottle that inspires a new recipe, surprises your taste buds, or becomes your go-to gift for the spice lover in your life."

For more information on Tabañero and to explore its full selection of products and flavors, visit tabanero.

