Delhi CM Doubles Down On Public Hearings A Day After Assault To Do In All 70 Constituencies
As she attended work in the office and met Delhi MPs during the day, CM Gupta, in a poetic post on X, reflected upon past life experiences that had shaken her up, temporarily, and reiterated her resolve to continue serving citizens to the best of her capability.
“When I was in college, Papa gave me a car to drive. One day, a big accident happened. I got scared and became afraid to even touch the car again. Then Papa said that accidents happen in life, but you can't stop out of fear. You can't stop walking on the path.”
“Today, his same lesson comes to mind again. Yesterday, another accident happened, but I can never stop fighting for the interests of Delhiites. Every moment of my life and every particle of my body is dedicated to Delhi. Despite all these unexpected blows, I will never abandon Delhi,” she said, in an indirect reference to the assault on her by a visitor during a public hearing.
Expressing her resolve to prove herself in the top post, she said,“Anyway, women have double the strength to fight through difficulties. They have to pass countless tests to prove themselves. I am ready too! Now, public hearings will not only be held at my home but in every assembly of Delhi. Your Chief Minister, at your doorstep.”
Earlier in the morning, CM Gupta met all seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from the national Capital at her official residence in Civil Lines.
On Wednesday, 41-year-old Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya from Rajkot in Gujarat allegedly slapped and pulled CM Gupta's hair at her Civil Lines residence. He has since been arrested and remanded to five days of police custody.
Additionally, CM Gupta has been provided Z+ security, and the CRPF has been deployed outside her residence.
Sharing a photograph of the meeting, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "Today, along with all my fellow MPs from Delhi, I met our Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta and enquired about her well-being. The Chief Minister is completely healthy and, as always, is actively dedicated to the service of Delhi's citizens."
