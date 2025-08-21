EU Bluffing It Will Protect The Philippines From China

MENAFN - Asia Times) Europe will not defend the Philippines.

Not in the first hour, not on day one, not at all. Malacanang can host foreign dignitaries, sign joint declarations and pose for photo-ops, but when pressure escalates in the South China Sea, Brussels will remain where it likes to be: on the margins of force.

The reason is simple: the EU lacks means, mandate and will. Recent episodes confirm the reality. Trump pushed Europe into a 5% GDP outlay on American weapons, imposed humiliating tariffs and even instructed Europeans on managing a war at their own doorstep.

Against this backdrop, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas went to Manila proclaiming solidarity and affinity with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr with the familiar homily on values. Yet the contrast was glaring: Europe accepts subordination in its own theater, while preaching resolve in Asia.

The question thus arises: Could the actor Manila hopes will help to counter China in the West Philippine Sea ever be Brussels?

Kallas used the visit to posture as a China hawk, without any leverage. Headlines proclaimed a new era of European commitment to Philippine security, inflated by“concern” over China's“illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive” behavior. But adjectives are not strategy. Partnerships rest on capability and intent, and Europe offers neither.

If any message from the West carried weight lately, it came from France. President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, cut through the fog: Europe will not fight China.

“If the elephant in the room is the day China decides a big operation against a country, will you intervene day one? I would be very cautious today. Everybody would be very cautious today,” Macron said.

France, the EU's only nuclear power, its most globally deployed force and the only member state with Indo-Pacific territories, confirmed Europe's hesitation. The implication is terminal: if France won't act, Europe can't.