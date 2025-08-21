403
KISR Secures US Patent For Wastewater Treatment System
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced Thursday that its Water Research Center has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US 12,378,144 B1) for a constructed wetlands system designed to treat wastewater generated from reverse osmosis (RO) treatment of sewage effluent.
It added in a statement that the patent, obtained by Dr. Meshari Khajah and Dr. Mohamed Al-Muntasir, represents a qualitative leap in safeguarding Kuwait's water security.
The institute noted that the innovation also allows the reuse of treated water for landscaping, in contrast to conventional treatment methods, which are often costly and energy intensive.
It pointed out that the research team employed organic plastic materials with large surface areas to promote bacterial growth for efficient water treatment, benefiting from their porous nature, which reduces clogging common in traditional systems. Experiments were conducted in Kuwait's arid climate, deemed favorable for bacterial activity and growth.
KISR stressed that this invention marks a significant environmental milestone in treating wastewater from sewage effluent using reverse osmosis, reducing pollutants in water and enhancing national water security. It further emphasized that the technology carries developmental benefits that will positively support Kuwait's future plans for managing and treating this type of water. (end)
