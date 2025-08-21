Lyno AI Launches Early Bird Presale To Integrate Artificial Intelligence With Ethereum Smart Contracts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) If 2015 Was for Ethereum, 2023 Was for AI - 2025 May Belong to Lyno AI







ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyno AI today announced the launch of its Early Bird presale for the LYNO token, an ERC-20 token designed to integrate artificial intelligence applications with Ethereum's smart contract infrastructure. The presale marks the first phase of Lyno AI's rollout, offering early participants access at an initial price of $0.050 per token.

The project seeks to leverage Ethereum's programmable contract system with emerging AI technologies to support new decentralized applications. According to the team, the integration is intended to address use cases in automation, data analysis, and predictive modeling.

2023: AI Year that transformed the definition of Technology and Industry

In 2023 artificial intelligence emerged as the new focus of technological innovation and transforming industries such as healthcare and finance. Its potential to automate workflows, analyze information, and forecast future triggered enormous enthusiasm both among investors and business organizations. Such an AI boom preconditioned higher-level integrations with blockchain technology.

2025: Lyno AI Where Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence unlock

The Lyno AI is an ERC-20 token highlighting the combination of AI and blockchain technologies, thus using the smart contract platform of Ethereum. This integration is not theoretical, rather they are driving applications in the real world and catching the eyes of many investors. The early adopters will realize that Lyno AI is very much enough of an opportunity to buy before the widespread use will create significant price fluctuations.

The reason that Lyno AI is a frenzy among investors is that it is developing one of the covert surveillance technologies, which is a remarkable probability.



At the moment it is in its Early Bird presale period with token prices costing 0.050 per token.

The subsequent presale phase will have the tokens price increase to 0.055 dollars. Presale purchasers (above 100$) will be given the opportunity of participating in the Lyno AI Giveaway where 10 investors will win a 100K pot.









The integration of Ethereum trustworthy smart contract base and the most advanced AI technology makes Lyno AI a disturbing force in the market of 2025. Lyno AI is audited by Cyberscope , thus granting an additional level of trust to investors who pursue innovation as security.

Act Now, Before Lyno AI Spikes: Protect your Spot Closest to AI

The fast pace of Lyno AI adoption is an indication that the moment is now that investors should join the market. With the further evolution of artificial intelligence and the increasing popularity of blockchain, Lyno AI combines these two potentials in one token that attracts a high level of demand on the part of investors. The interested buyers are encouraged to seize tokens in the Early Bird presale and reap the benefits as soon as possible because the prices will increase at the next stage.

The distinctive value of Lyno AI and the giveaway it maintains are the reasons not to miss the opportunity to invest in this project. Choosing to ride the Ethereum legacy and AI technology of the future, 2025 can easily be the year Lyno AI makes history as it establishes the new direction blockchain innovation is taking.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:

Buy Presale: #presale

Whitepaper: whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X:

Telegram:

Win 100k:

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



