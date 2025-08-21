403
Niger’s torrential rain cause death of forty-seven civilians
(MENAFN) Torrential rains across Niger since early 2025 have claimed 47 lives and injured 70 more, the Directorate General of Civil Protection (DGPC) reported Wednesday.
Most fatalities occurred due to the collapse of clay-built homes or drowning in floodwaters. The heavy rains have also impacted 7,754 households and resulted in the death of 257 livestock, the DGPC said.
By comparison, floods in 2024 caused 396 deaths, affected more than 206,000 households, and destroyed over 158,000 homes across the country.
