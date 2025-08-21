AFU Training And Frozen Russian Assets: Shmyhal Meets With Bundestag Defense Committee Chairman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal announced this in a post on Telegram .

He expressed gratitude to the German side for its unwavering support of Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

“Our defense cooperation continues to grow. We discussed collaboration with several German companies, joint production and repair of equipment both in Ukraine and Germany, as well as assistance in training Ukrainian troops,” Shmyhal noted.

“We coordinated our key battlefield needs. Last night was yet another confirmation of the urgent need to strengthen air defense. We appreciate Germany's contribution, including the IRIS-T air defense systems already provided and the intention to supply additional Patriot systems. We hope this support will continue,” the defense minister added.

He also called on international partners to intensify efforts to confiscate frozen Russian assets, which could serve as a source of budgetary support for Ukraine.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to Germany for its significant role in multilateral aid initiatives for Ukraine, particularly those led by NATO and the European Union.

German partners reaffirmed their commitment to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, Shmyhal said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany is actively working on developing reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. The scope of Germany's contribution has yet to be determined and will depend on the progress of peace negotiations and the potential involvement of the United States, in coordination with close partners.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram