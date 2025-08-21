Nairobi Chamber Chorus Performs For Over 150,000 Across Australia, Asia, And The Middle East On Hans Zimmer's Global Tour

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Nairobi Chamber Chorus (NCC) ( ) has completed a six-week segment of the Hans Zimmer Live world tour, performing for more than 150,000 people across Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. By sharing the stage with Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, the Nairobi Chamber Chorus showcased African choral excellence in sold-out venues with audiences exceeding 10,000.

The milestone tour is part of an extended collaboration between the Nairobi Chamber Chorus and legendary film composer Hans Zimmer. Celebrated for his iconic scores in The Lion King, Gladiator, Dune, and Inception, Zimmer is a two-time Academy Award® winner, a three-time Golden Globe® Award winner, a five-time Grammy® Award winner. He has also earned an American Music Award, a Tony® Award, and six Emmy® nominations. The choir's inclusion in the tour highlights its growing international recognition and reinforces Africa's vibrant contribution to global music and culture.

The tour kicked off in January 2025, with performances across the United States and Saudi Arabia before continuing into the Asia-Pacific region in March. Recent stops in Australia, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, and Abu Dhabi delivered a fusion of cinematic music and African choral excellence.“As the Nairobi Chamber Chorus, we have been privileged to be part of this spectacular show,” said Ken Wakia, Founder and Director of the Nairobi Chamber Chorus.“Seeing the passion and excitement Hans Zimmer evokes in fans around the world has been humbling, and sharing in that joy through our music is a deeply rewarding experience.”

NCC's participation in the tour is supported by a strategic partnership ( ) with APO Group, announced earlier this year. As part of the collaboration, APO Group provides the choir with high-impact media relations and storytelling support to amplify its presence across international platforms.

Beate Neidhart-Keitel, Managing Director at BNK Management, the company overseeing NCC's participation in Hans Zimmer Live, highlighted the impact of the collaboration:“The Nairobi Chamber Chorus brings a unique sound and spirit to the Hans Zimmer Live experience. Their professionalism, talent, and cultural authenticity have added immense value to the tour. We are proud to continue this meaningful collaboration.”

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard ( ), Founder and Chairman of APO Group, emphasised the broader significance of the choir's participation:“This is more than a performance; it's a cultural breakthrough. The Nairobi Chamber Chorus is not only elevating African music on the world stage but also challenging outdated perceptions about the continent. We are proud to stand with them in telling this powerful African success story.”

Hans Zimmer is one of the most celebrated composers of our time. His collaboration with the Nairobi Chamber Chorus is a powerful endorsement of the choir's talent and artistic integrity. NCC first joined the Hans Zimmer Live lineup in 2024 as part of a group of international artists during the European concert series. The overwhelming response from audiences prompted Zimmer to expand the tour, adding new shows in the United States, including Austin, Nashville, Columbus (OH), Brooklyn, and Baltimore. The ongoing collaboration is a testament to the choir's growing global appeal and its commitment to bringing Africa's rich choral traditions to the world stage.

Established in 2005, the Nairobi Chamber Chorus has trained over 300 young vocalists, many of whom have become key contributors to Kenya's music industry. Made up primarily of university students and recent graduates, the choir uses music as a platform to promote peace, understanding, and international dialogue.

With every performance, NCC shares the vibrant essence of African choral tradition with global audiences, and its partnership with Hans Zimmer marks an exciting chapter in its journey.

