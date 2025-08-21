Rail Baltica Latvia Hiring Forma 2 To Supervise Riga Central Station

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The national implementer of the Rail Baltica project in Latvia, Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas, has inked a deal with SIA Forma 2 to bring on board FIDIC engineers, oversee construction, and provide expert services for the Rail Baltica project, which includes the Riga railway bridge, embankment, and the Riga Central Passenger Station complex, Trend reports.

The rights to sign the contract were awarded to Forma 2 following a public procurement procedure, in line with Latvia's Public Procurement Law.

The contractual arrangement guarantees the ongoing oversight of construction activities and will facilitate the project's adherence to the established timeline-with the southern segment of Riga Central Station projected for completion and transfer by the conclusion of 2026. The aggregate contractual valuation stands at 3.1 million euros, exclusive of VAT considerations.

Forma 2 functions as a Latvian entity, leveraging nearly two decades of expertise in construction management and project and architectural consultancy, alongside client representation in both domestic and international initiatives.



Over the preceding quadrennium, in strategic collaboration with Prointec of Spain, the organization has delivered FIDIC engineering services for the Rail Baltica terminal and its associated infrastructural components at Riga Airport. Subsequent to the ratification of this novel accord, Forma 2 will autonomously deliver these services for the Riga Central Station nexus.



The antecedent service provider, a collaborative entity comprising EGIS RAIL S.A., Egis Batiments International, and DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH, finalized its contractual obligations on July 31, 2025.



The determination to transition partners was predicated on adherence to contractual stipulations and the imperative to align with procurement regulations. Since the latter part of 2019, the consortium has been engaged in the oversight of construction management and quality assurance protocols for the Rail Baltica Riga Central hub. Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas articulated its gratitude for the consortium's pivotal input to the initiative.

About Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas

Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas is the national implementing body of the Rail Baltica project in Latvia. The company carries out project activities in line with financing agreements between CINEA (European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency) and RB Rail AS, a joint venture of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania responsible for the project's horizontal activities.

The project is co-financed 81–85 percent by the European Union's Connecting Europe Facility, with the remainder covered by Latvia's state budget. The Latvian Ministry of Transport is the official beneficiary of EU support and oversees project implementation.