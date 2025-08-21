Benefit Cosmetics X TOPSTRETCHING: Stretch & Glow!







We are thrilled to announce a special partnership with TOPSTRETCHING, the UAE's leading stretching and fitness studio. This exclusive collaboration brings self-care, joy and a unique fitness experience for all. Come & discover this dreamy partnership until the end of the year.

Join the movement! 💕💕

Find your glow spot in TOPSTRETCHING Downtown Burj Vista & TOPGYM Palm Jumeirah. Explore our exclusive Post-Workout Glow Stations at both branches, fully stocked with Benefit's iconic bestsellers. These Glow Stations offer the perfect opportunity to discover Benefit products and create stunning makeup looks. Touch up, glow up & head out feeling fresh and flawless post workout. Once you've found your must-haves, snag them at our boutiques or at Sephora!

But wait, there's more! Sign up for a TOPSTRETCHING membership during the partnership period and get your limited-edition Benefit Cosmetics pouch, filled with beauty goodies to take your post-class glow to the next level.

At TOPSTRETCHING, movement is more than a workout—it's a lifestyle. From strength training to deep stretching and flexibility-focused classes, TOPSTRETCHING is where you come to feel powerful in your body.

🌟🌟Shop your glow! 🌟🌟

Enhance your self-care routine by combining shopping with a fitness experience! Come to any of our Benefit Cosmetics boutiques, purchase 3 full-size products, and receive a free TOPSTRETCHING class—the perfect way to reset and recharge in style!

Benefit Cosmetics Boutiques:



Dubai: Dubai Hills Mall

Sharjah: Al Zahia City Center Al Ain: Al Bawadi Mall







