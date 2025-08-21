Axiom Energy Group Launches New Generator

EnduraGen Generator

EnduraGen: A Revolutionary 4.5kW Prime Power Generator

EAST TROY, WI, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Axiom Energy Group announced the launch of EnduraGenTM, a cutting-edge 4.5kW prime power generator engineered to provide reliable power for a variety of applications. Utilizing the robust and efficient Marathon Engine, EnduraGen is designed to run on both natural gas and propane, making it an ideal choice for diverse operational needs.

What sets EnduraGen apart from other generators on the market is its remarkable long maintenance interval of 6,000 hours and an impressive lifespan of 40,000 hours. This extended maintenance schedule significantly reduces downtime, allowing businesses to save valuable time and money in the field.

“Our goal with EnduraGen was to create a generator that not only offers powerful performance but also minimizes operational costs and maintenance burdens,” said Mario Di Benedetto, Senior Engineer at Axiom Energy Group.“The Marathon Engine's reliability combined with our innovative design means that our customers can depend on EnduraGen to deliver consistent power for years to come.”

Key features of EnduraGen include:

.Prime Power Output: up to 4.5kW, providing sufficient energy for various applications.

.Dual Fuel Capability: Operates efficiently on both natural gas and propane, offering flexibility and convenience.

.Extended Maintenance Intervals: With a maintenance interval of 6000 hours, EnduraGen significantly decreases service frequency, optimizing productivity.

.Longevity: Engineered for a remarkable lifespan of 40,000 hours, ensuring long-term dependability and lower total cost of ownership.

EnduraGen is particularly suited for industries that require continuous off-grid power, including construction, railroad, telecom, and similar. Its ease of use, combined with the advantages of dual fuel capability, positions it as a versatile solution for continuous power needs.

Axiom Energy Group is committed to innovation and sustainability. In addition to providing high-quality energy solutions, we prioritize minimizing our environmental footprint with products designed for efficiency. "As we introduce EnduraGen to the market, we are not only enhancing our portfolio but also reinforcing our vision for the future-one that is built on cleaner energy solutions, and commitment to innovative solutions for our customers," said James Green, President and CEO at Axiom Energy Group.

EnduraGen is now available for pre-orders. We will begin shipping in January of 2026. For more information about this groundbreaking product, please contact us at ....

About Axiom Energy Group

Axiom Energy Group is a leader in energy solutions, specializing in innovative technologies that promote sustainability and efficiency. With a focus on reducing environmental impact, Axiom Energy Group is committed to providing cutting-edge products that empower consumers and businesses to embrace a cleaner energy future.

