Hungary celebrates its state foundation day
(MENAFN) Hungary celebrated its state foundation day on Wednesday with a variety of cultural, religious, and festive activities, including an elaborate fireworks display, honoring King Saint Stephen, the nation’s first monarch.
The official observance of the national holiday, marking the establishment of the Hungarian state over a millennium ago, began with the raising of the national flag on Kossuth Square in front of parliament, followed by the traditional swearing-in ceremony for newly graduated military officers. Thousands of spectators watched a military air parade over the Danube River.
As part of the Open Parliament program, visitors were invited to tour the parliament building free of charge throughout the day, including the opportunity to view Hungary’s Holy Crown. In the afternoon, a solemn mass was held at Saint Stephen’s Basilica, followed by the procession of the Holy Right, the mummified right hand of the first king and a revered national relic.
