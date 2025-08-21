403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US celebrity judge Frank Caprio pass away at age eighty-eight
(MENAFN) Frank Caprio, the US judge and social media personality affectionately known as the "nicest judge in the world," has passed away at the age of 88, his family confirmed.
Over a four-decade career in Rhode Island, Caprio became famous for blending compassion and humor in his rulings, often taking the personal circumstances of defendants into account. Videos from his TV show, Caught in Providence, have been viewed billions of times online, cementing his global reputation.
His passing, following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, was shared on his official Instagram account, which highlighted his "warmth" and "unwavering belief in the goodness of people."
Caprio presided over thousands of cases in Providence before gaining fame on television. His unique courtroom approach produced viral moments, from inviting children to sit with him behind the bench to unveiling a "mini-judge" plush toy modeled after himself. One TikTok video showing his morning routine—brushing his teeth, signing his book, and watching clips of his show—has amassed over 5 million views.
In a 2019 interview, Judge Caprio said his court proceedings "show a slice of life of Rhode Island that is very interesting, and it reflects the same issues people are experiencing nationwide."
His son, David Caprio, expressed gratitude to fans for their support and encouraged people to "spread a little kindness" in his father’s memory. An Instagram post to his 3.4 million followers celebrated Judge Caprio for the "countless acts of kindness he inspired," noting, "His warmth, humour, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him."
Over a four-decade career in Rhode Island, Caprio became famous for blending compassion and humor in his rulings, often taking the personal circumstances of defendants into account. Videos from his TV show, Caught in Providence, have been viewed billions of times online, cementing his global reputation.
His passing, following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, was shared on his official Instagram account, which highlighted his "warmth" and "unwavering belief in the goodness of people."
Caprio presided over thousands of cases in Providence before gaining fame on television. His unique courtroom approach produced viral moments, from inviting children to sit with him behind the bench to unveiling a "mini-judge" plush toy modeled after himself. One TikTok video showing his morning routine—brushing his teeth, signing his book, and watching clips of his show—has amassed over 5 million views.
In a 2019 interview, Judge Caprio said his court proceedings "show a slice of life of Rhode Island that is very interesting, and it reflects the same issues people are experiencing nationwide."
His son, David Caprio, expressed gratitude to fans for their support and encouraged people to "spread a little kindness" in his father’s memory. An Instagram post to his 3.4 million followers celebrated Judge Caprio for the "countless acts of kindness he inspired," noting, "His warmth, humour, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment