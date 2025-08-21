403
Jordan Sends Relief Convoy To Support Field Hospitals In Gaza
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army dispatched a humanitarian aid convoy on Wednesday to the two Jordanian field hospitals operating in Gaza. The convoy carried medical, food, and humanitarian supplies in support of ongoing relief efforts to serve the Palestinian people in the Strip.
The convoy, comprising 19 trucks, included a range of medical and pharmaceutical supplies, food items, water, humanitarian aid, and quantities of fuel. The supplies were prepared by the Royal Supply and Transport Directorate to ensure the hospitals continue operating at full capacity, providing medical care and treatment to patients and the injured in Gaza.
Both field hospitals continue to deliver advanced health services through specialized medical and technical teams across various disciplines, helping alleviate the humanitarian suffering of Palestinians amid the difficult conditions facing the Gaza Strip.
These efforts reflect the steadfast humanitarian role of the Jordanian Armed Forces in supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening the resilience of the healthcare sector, in line with its mission to provide relief and assistance under all circumstances and in all locations.
