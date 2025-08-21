Fijian PM Rabuka To Visit India From August 2426
The visit aims to further deepen the longstanding partnership and close ties between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.
Rabuka will be accompanied by his spouse, Sulueti Rabuka, along with a high-level delegation that includes Health and Medical Services Minister Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and senior officials.
During his stay in New Delhi, Prime Minister Rabuka will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 25.
Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch in his honour.
In addition to his official engagements, Prime Minister Rabuka is expected to deliver a lecture on 'Ocean of Peace' at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in New Delhi.
Additionally, Rabuka is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.
The visit comes close on the heels of President Murmu's trip to Fiji in August 2024, where she addressed the Fijian Parliament and highlighted the "close ties" and "shared values" between the two nations.
On that occasion, Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere conferred upon her the 'Companion of the Order of Fiji,' the country's highest civilian honour, which Murmu described as a "reflection of the deep ties between the two nations."
During her visit, President Murmu had highlighted the shared values of democracy, diversity, equality, and commitment to liberty, dignity, and rights that unite India and Fiji.
"Prime Minister Rabuka's visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and Fiji. It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties," the MEA said in a statement.
