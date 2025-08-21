Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Khulaifi, South African Officials Discuss Cooperation

2025-08-21 03:02:21
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of South Africa H E Mcebisi Jonas, and Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa H E Zane Dangor, who are currently visiting the country. The meeting discussed cooperation and ways to strengthen them. Discussions also touched on the latest developments concerning the Palestinian cause and the African continent, along with a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

