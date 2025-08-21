Pentagon Says US Will Play Minimal Role In Security Guarantees For Ukraine Politico
"The Pentagon's top policy official told a small group of allies Tuesday night that the U.S. plans to play a minimal role in any Ukraine security guarantees, one of the clearest signs yet that Europe will need to shoulder the burden of keeping lasting peace in Kyiv," Politico wrote.
Colby's statement came in response to questions from European military leaders.
"There's the dawning reality that this will be Europe making this happen on the ground," said a NATO diplomat who was briefed on the talks. "The U.S. is not fully committed to anything."
Another source noted that Washington's stance risks undermining progress achieved in recent months toward providing Ukraine with effective and reliable security guarantees.Read also: About ten countries ready to send troops to Ukraine under security guarantees – Bloomberg
Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump once again rejected the idea of sending U.S. troops to Ukraine but said he was open to providing air support for European troops there.
Photo: AA
