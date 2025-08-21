Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pentagon Says US Will Play Minimal Role In Security Guarantees For Ukraine Politico

Pentagon Says US Will Play Minimal Role In Security Guarantees For Ukraine Politico


2025-08-21 12:05:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to Politico , citing U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The Pentagon's top policy official told a small group of allies Tuesday night that the U.S. plans to play a minimal role in any Ukraine security guarantees, one of the clearest signs yet that Europe will need to shoulder the burden of keeping lasting peace in Kyiv," Politico wrote.

Colby's statement came in response to questions from European military leaders.

"There's the dawning reality that this will be Europe making this happen on the ground," said a NATO diplomat who was briefed on the talks. "The U.S. is not fully committed to anything."

Another source noted that Washington's stance risks undermining progress achieved in recent months toward providing Ukraine with effective and reliable security guarantees.

Read also: About ten countries ready to send troops to Ukraine under security guarantees – Bloomberg

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump once again rejected the idea of sending U.S. troops to Ukraine but said he was open to providing air support for European troops there.

Photo: AA

MENAFN21082025000193011044ID1109956354

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search