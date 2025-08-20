MOBI's One-App 'Home Clinic' Brings Simple, Expandable Senior Care To Every Home

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) An easy, expandable ecosystem that keeps families connected and seniors safer-anytime, anywhere.

LOS ANGELES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MOBI Technologies today unveiled an expanded MobiHealth lineup that helps older adults and caregivers manage safety and wellness from one easy app. With MOBI's connected cameras, sensors, cloud video history, and the MOBI Home Clinic experience, families can support aging in place with confidence-without juggling multiple systems.

One App. Total Peace of Mind.

The MOBI App centralizes HD live video (with night vision), motion alerts, secure multi-user sharing, and wellness tools in a single dashboard. Check in from anywhere, review cloud history, and coordinate care between family members and professional aides-right from your phone.

Built to Grow With Your Needs.

Start small and expand over time. MOBI's dual-band Wi-Fi + BLE makes setup fast, while flexible mounting and add-on sensors (doors, motion, leaks) let you customize protection room by room. As needs change, simply add devices-everything stays synced in the same app.

Introducing MOBI Home Clinic.

Home Clinic organizes wellness tracking in everyday life. Spot trends, set gentle reminders, and keep essential readings together so caregivers can have more informed conversations and timely check-ins-all without complicated portals or extra logins.

Why Caregivers Choose MOBI for Senior Home Monitoring

One app for cameras, sensors, and wellness tools

Expandable ecosystem that grows with your care plan

Real-time alerts and cloud storage for secure video history

Easy, plug-and-play setup with reliable dual-band connectivity

“Connected medical alert devices, the top technology considered to help with aging in place, are owned by only 3% of those ages 50-plus,” notes CTA Research-highlighting the need for simple, approachable solutions families will actually use. CTA

“At MOBI, we're making senior safety and caregiver coordination feel effortless,” said a MOBI spokesperson.“With one app and an expandable ecosystem, families get more clarity, more connection, and more peace of mind.”

About MOBI Technologies Inc.

MOBI Technologies Inc. is a consumer health and home electronics brand committed to elevating the consumer experience around digital living and wellness monitoring for all ages. Through intuitive, easy-to-use solutions and Home Health Tech kits, MOBI inspires smart living while catering to comfort when you need to manage and monitor vitals. Our award-winning home health portfolio is ever-growing, and today includes smart thermometers, blood pressure monitors, oxygen meters, nursery and room management solutions (smart cameras, door/window sensors, lighting control for wake/sleep/downtime, etc.), and other smart choices for convenience and peace-of-mind. Learn more about how MOBI can support your health management from home with tailored, trusted devices that can be easily added to and managed via a single app as you move through life's ages and stages. Explore our innovations at .

