Galbot Clinches Gold Medal At World Humanoid Robot Games, Redefining Autonomous Robotics In Real-World Applications
The pharmaceutical sorting challenge was particularly intense, simulating real-world medical applications and scenarios. Galbot was tasked with autonomously reading, locating, and picking medications from six multi-tiered shelves, delivering nine correct medications from hundreds to designated containers with top speed and accuracy-all without human assistance. This win is a validation of Galbot's fully autonomous technology, which is already deployed in over 10 smart pharmacies across Beijing, China, with plans to expand to 100+ stores by the end of this year, further demonstrating its potential in real-world healthcare and retail sectors.
At the heart of this success is Galbot's unique Sim2Real methodology, which involves massive pre-training on large-scale, high-quality synthetic datasets followed by precise fine-tuning with minimal real-world data. This approach has drastically reduced reliance on costly real-world data collection while enhancing generalizability across diverse environments.
Galbot is leading the way in autonomous, general-purpose robotics, bringing cutting-edge AI to every industry. By excelling in complex real-world environments, Galbot is redefining productivity and expanding the possibilities of robotics across every sector.
About Galbot
Beijing Galbot Co., Ltd. is a global pioneer in embodied AI and general-purpose robotics. Founded in May 2023, Galbot is committed to delivering autonomous, general-purpose robots for global users, with deployments across commercial, industrial, healthcare, and other sectors.
Galbot was founded by leading scientists in the field of embodied intelligence. The team has more than a decade of hands-on experience in the robotics industry, having successfully led the mass production of intelligent hardware products at multi-million-unit scale-demonstrating exceptional real-world commercialization capabilities.
SOURCE Beijing Galbot Co.,Ltd.
