​XRP Price Analysis: Bearish Breakdown Or Bullish Rebound Ahead?​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) XRP finds support XRP bearish case:

XRP's fall through its $2.9599-to-$2.9995 support area, consisting of the 24 July low and June-to-August uptrend line, may lead to the early August low at $2.7284 being reached.

Failure there would probably provoke further downside towards the May peak at $2.6542.

XRP bullish case:

XRP is trying to level out around the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at $2.9020.

While it remains supported by the early August low at $2.7284, the medium-term uptrend remains intact with the 15 August low at $3.0049 representing its first minor upside target, together with the 16 August high at $3.1576.

A rise above the next higher current August high at $3.3826 is needed, though, for the July peak at $3.6614 to be back in sight.

Source: TradingView

