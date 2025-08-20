Bodykore BYLD: A Fitness Program For Women, By Women

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Squat Box BYLD program includes BodyKore's versatile Squat Box Original belt squat platform and the On the Go Fitness Kit, paired with four weeks of progressive video workouts led by two inspiring professionals who are also busy moms. Together, they provide women with the tools and support to get stronger and healthier-without ever setting foot in a gym.

"With BYLD, we wanted to empower women to prioritize their health and fitness," said Leo Chang, CEO of BodyKore. "April Mikity and McKenzi Greer brought that vision to life with a smart, intentional program designed for women juggling careers, children, relationships, and everything in between."

The BYLD Difference

With strength-training routines curated by Registered Nurse April Mikity and NASM-Certified Personal Trainer McKenzi Greer, BYLD delivers a clear, effective path to working out at home. The program's progressive, follow-along videos start with beginner-friendly movements in week one and gradually increase in intensity, allowing women to move forward at their own pace with expert guidance every step of the way.

"BYLD is all about Building Your Legacy Daily," said Mikity. "It is about sustainability-not just quick results. It teaches women how to train for life, not just for a season."

Greer said she hopes BYLD is a catalyst for healthy change, especially for moms who often put themselves last.

"As busy moms, we often forget to do something for ourselves. BYLD is our reminder that we matter, too," she said.

What's Inside BYLD?

The Squat Box BYLD Kit retails for $399 and includes:



Minimal Equipment, Maximum Impact: At the heart of the program is the BodyKore Squat Box -a portable, compact, and multifunctional belt squat platform built for all ages and fitness levels. With it, you can safely and effectively perform squats, deadlifts, curls, and other essential movements. The kit also includes heavy-duty resistance bands (three levels), handles, ankle straps, an adjustable bar, a door anchor, and more-giving you access to dozens of exercises without crowding your space.

4 Weeks of Progressive, Full-Body Workouts: Designed to meet you where you are and grow with you, whether you're new to resistance training or getting back into it.

Instructional Video Library: Follow along with Mikity and Greer as they demonstrate every movement with proper form, safety cues, and motivation. Flexible Format for Real Life: With workouts ranging from 30 to 60 minutes, it's easy to fit training into your day.

"At BodyKore, redefining fitness means delivering innovation that works for real people in real spaces," said Chang. "BYLD is a perfect expression of that mission."

Start Now

Unleash your strength today. Purchase the Squat Box BYLD Kit and start your journey to a fitter, healthier you-one workout at a time.

About BodyKore

Founded in 2005, BodyKore designs and manufactures durable, high-performance commercial-grade fitness equipment for both professional facilities and home gyms. As a leading innovator in the industry, BodyKore is committed to delivering exceptional value, cutting-edge design, and outstanding customer service. Offerings include free consultations, 3D gym design, and complete installation services. BodyKore already has a global presence in Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, China, the Middle East, and Latin America, and is now expanding into Europe. BodyKore products are available online and via a network of over 100 dealer locations across the United States. Learn more at and follow on Instagram @BodyKore .

SOURCE BodyKore Inc.