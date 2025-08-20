Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Size Worth USD 21.28 Bn By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Precedence Research, the global automated storage and retrieval system market size is expected to be worth USD 21.28 billion by 2034, up from USD 10.65 billion in 2025. The growth in e-commerce, labor shortage in logistics & warehouses, and focus on improving efficiency drive the market growth. Ottawa, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated storage and retrieval system market size was valued at USD 9.91 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise from USD 10.65 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 21.28 billion by 2034. It is poised to grow at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.99% from 2025 to 2034.

The automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) is an automated system for automatically retrieving and storing loads from defined storage locations. The AS/RS holds stored materials like those in totes, pallets, and other containers. This includes automated machines like shuttles and cranes. The various types of AS/RS are unit-load, mini-load, mid-load, VLM, and carousel. The AS/RS offers benefits like space optimization, reduced labor cost, enhanced safety, increased efficiency, and improved inventory accuracy. AS/RS systems are used in applications like storage, knitting, buffering, order picking, order consolidation, and repairing parts. The AS/RS is widely used in industries like e-commerce , automotive, electronics, transportation, hospital, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals . Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Key Highlights:



In terms of revenue, the automated storage and retrieval system market is anticipated to reach USD 11.46 billion in 2026.

Europe market accounted for the highest market share of 36.27% in 2024.

by end users, the automotive segment held the major market share of 22.45% in 2024.

By type, crane-based segment contributed the highest market share of 42.49% in 2024.

By on load, the unit load segment generated the biggest market share of 36.52% in 2024. By application, the storage segment held the largest market share of 51.81% in 2024. Automated System and Retreival System Market Size Analysis (USD Million) 2022 to 2024 Automated System and Retreival System Market Size (USD Million) by Type 2022-2024

Type 2022 2023 2024 VLM 1,723.44 1,851.10 1,989.98 Carousels 677.04 720.65 767.75 Crane-Based 3,675.85 3,932.35 4,210.47 Vertical Buffer Modules 899.77 968.35 1,043.08 Robotic Shuttles 522.21 563.69 609.01 Floor Robots 1,101.69 1,191.65 1,289.89



Automated System and Retreival System Market Size (USD Million) by Load 2022-2024

Load Type 2022 2023 2024 Unit Load 3,109.66 3,353.35 3,619.34 Mid Load 1,019.65 1,087.52 1,160.94 VLM 1,723.44 1,851.10 1,989.98 Carousels 677.04 720.65 767.75 Mini Load 2,070.20 2,215.17 2,372.19



Major Types of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems:

Type Definition Uses Unit Load AS/RS Handles large containers and pellet loads

Cold Storage

Distribution High-Bay Warehouses Mini Load AS/RS Automated systems for storing & retrieving smaller items like trays, cartons, and totes

Electronics manufacturing

Retail E-commerce Carousel An automated storage system rotates vertically or horizontally

Inventory Management

Knitting

Batch Picking Order Picking Shuttle Systems Automated system utilizes automated & independent vehicles for storage

Sequencing items for shipping

Buffering received goods Supplying an order picking line Cube-based Storage Three-dimensional grid storage systems

Distribution Centers

Manufacturing E-Commerce



Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Opportunity

What is the Opportunity for the Automated Storage and Retrieval System?

Growth in E-commerce Unlocks Market Opportunity

The growth in e-commerce and the growing demand for online shopping in various regions increases demand for AS/RS for various applications. The growing online orders volumes daily, weekly & monthly increase demand for AS/RS systems. The increasing focus on reducing the time for the retrieval of items increases demand for AS/RS systems. The increasing volume of orders increases demand for AS/RS systems for automated retrieval, picking, and storage capabilities.

The focus on customer satisfaction in e-commerce increases demand for AS/RS systems. The focus on improving worker productivity, automating repetitive tasks, and focus on minimizing reliance on manual labor in E-commerce increases demand for AS/RS systems. The increasing consumer demand for fast & accurate deliveries increases the adoption of AS/RS systems. The growth in e-commerce creates an opportunity for the automated storage and retrieval systems market.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Challenges and Limitations

What are the Limitation of an Automated Storage and Retrieval System?

High Maintenance Cost Limits Expansion of the Market

Despite several benefits of the automated storage and retrieval systems in various industries, the high maintenance cost restricts the market growth. Factors like costly downtime during repairs, complexity of the machinery, and need for specialized technicians require high maintenance costs. The complexity of AS/RS systems with components like belts, gear assemblies, motors, moving trays, and chains requires maintenance due to operating heavy loads.

The need for specialized technicians in areas like software, mechanical, and electrical engineering increases the cost. The AS/RS system malfunctions, and the need for component replacements requires a high cost. The growing integration of AS/RS with existing infrastructure and the need for regular preventive maintenance requires a high cost. The high maintenance cost hampers the growth of the automated storage and retrieval system market.

Case Study: Optimizing Warehouse Operations with Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems





A leading European e-commerce retailer was facing critical operational challenges as online orders surged post-pandemic. The company operated multiple large-scale distribution centers across Germany and France, struggling with limited warehouse space, labor shortages, and increasing customer expectations for faster deliveries. Manual storage and retrieval processes were slowing down fulfillment cycles, leading to errors and rising operational costs.

Challenge

The retailer needed a solution that could:



Optimize limited warehouse space.

Reduce dependency on manual labor amid workforce shortages.

Enhance inventory accuracy and order fulfillment speed. Support seasonal demand fluctuations without disrupting operations.

Solution: Adoption of AS/RS Technology

The company partnered with SSI Schaefer Group and implemented a crane-based Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS) -the most widely adopted system type, holding 42.49% of the global market share in 2024 . The system included unit-load handling (36.52% market share in 2024) for managing large volumes of pallets efficiently

Key features deployed:



High-density storage to maximize cubic space utilization.

Crane-based retrieval systems for heavy pallet handling.

Integration with robotic shuttles to support order picking and buffering. AI-powered warehouse management software to optimize inventory flows.

Outcomes

Within the first year of adoption:



Storage capacity increased by 40% without needing warehouse expansion.

Labor costs dropped by 25% , with reduced reliance on manual order picking.

Order accuracy improved to 99.5% , minimizing costly errors.

Fulfillment time reduced by 35% , enabling same-day shipping for most orders. The system scaled seamlessly to handle seasonal spikes in online shopping , avoiding delays and stockouts



Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Key Regional Analysis:

How Big is the Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market?

The Europe automated storage and retrieval system market size surpassed USD 3.59 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed USD 7.34 billion by 2034. The Europe market is representing a solid CAGR of 7.45% from 2025 to 2034.



Why did Europe Dominate the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market?

Europe dominated the automated storage and retrieval system market in 2024. The strong manufacturing infrastructure in countries like the UK, Germany, and France increases the adoption of automated storage and retrieval systems. The presence of advanced industrial automation across various industries increases demand for automated storage & retrieval systems.

The growing expansion of e-commerce increases demand for AS/RS for order fulfillment and efficient warehousing. The growing adoption of Industry 4.0 and government support for smart infrastructure development increases demand for AS/RS, driving the overall growth of the market.



How North America Experiences the Fastest Growth in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market?

North America is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing expansion of e-commerce increases demand for AS/RS for order fulfillment and warehousing tasks. The growing labor shortages and technological advancements in data analytics, robotics, and AI are increasing the development of the AS/RS systems. The growing investments in smart warehouses and increasing adoption across various industries like logistics , manufacturing, and retail support the overall growth of the market.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Segmentation Analysis:

Application Analysis

The storage segment dominated the automated storage and retrieval system market in 2024. The focus on space optimization in distribution centers and warehouses increases demand for storage. The increasing need to reduce reliance on manual labor increases demand for storage. The focus on improving order fulfilment, monitoring stock levels, and reducing errors increases the adoption of storage systems. The growing demand for storage across sectors like logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing drives the market growth.



The buffering segment is growing at a notable rate in the market. The fluctuations in the e-commerce order volumes increase demand for buffering to prevent delays and shockouts. The increasing demand for maximizing storage density fuels the adoption of buffering.

The rise in seasonal spikes in online shopping increases demand for buffering. The growing integration of robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), & internet of things (IoT) with AS/RS and a focus on optimizing warehouse space increases demand for buffering, supporting the overall growth of the market.

End Use Analysis

The automotive segment is a significant shareholder in the automated storage and retrieval system market in 2024. The need for handling various types of components and parts in automotive manufacturing increases the demand for AS/RS. The focus on maximizing production efficiency and timely delivery of parts increases adoption of AS/Rs. The growing development of automated systems in vehicles increases demand for AS/RS. The rapid growth in electric vehicles and integration of advanced technologies like AI, robotics, and IoT with the automotive industry drives the market growth .

The semiconductor and electronics segment is growing at a notable rate in the market. The increasing focus on accuracy in electronics assembly and semiconductor manufacturing increases the adoption of AS/RS. The growing development of complex and smaller electronics components increases demand for AS/RS for optimal performance and to prevent damage. The strong focus on the miniaturization of electronic devices and the increasing need for quick transport & retrieval of electronic components increases adoption of AS/RS, supporting the overall growth of the market.

Type Analysis

The crane-based segment dominated the automated storage and retrieval system market in 2024. The growing demand for handling large & heavy items on pellets increases the adoption of crane-based systems. The presence of large warehouses and increased storage density increases demand for crane-based systems.

The focus on optimizing space utilization and minimizing the need for manual labor increases demand for crane-based systems. The growing demand for crane-based systems in industries like retail, automotive, and manufacturing drives the market growth.

Load Analysis

The unit load segment dominated the automated storage and retrieval system market in 2024. The increasing need for retrieving & storing large quantities of goods increases demand for unit loads. The focus on space optimization in large warehouses and reducing the need for manual labor increases demand for unit labor.

The growing automation in various industries and the focus on improving inventory management in various industries increases demand for unit load, driving the overall growth of the market.

Key Players in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market:



TGW Logistics Group GmbH (Austria)

Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland)

Daifuku Co. Ltd. (Japan)

SSI Schaefer Group (Germany)

Murata Machinery (Japan)

Knapp AG (Austria)

Mecalux SA (Spain)

Vanderlande Industries (Netherlands)

System Logistics Corporation (Italy)

Bastian Solution (US)

Beumer Group (Germany)

Dematic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Kardex Group (Switzerland)



Recent Developments:

In July 2024, Rapyuta Robotics launched the ASRS solution in the U.S. The solution provides productivity for efficient inventory storage and picking operations. The solution maximizes cost-effectiveness and ensures minimal downtime. (Source: )

In September 2024, AutoStore launched a multi-temperature automated storage & retrieval system, AutoStore Multi-Temperature Solution. The solution is compatible with multiple temperature zones and developed for chilled & frozen environments. (Source: )

In February 2025, Exotec launched an all-in-one robot-based AS/RS Skypod system. The system has advanced software features, offers higher performance, and improves storage density. The Skypod system supports integrated buffer, perfect sequencing, and pick & pack operations. (Source: )

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Segments Covered in the Report

Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

