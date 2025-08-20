Echo Global Logistics Earns CTPAT Certification For Cross-Border Transportation

This partnership ensures proper security measures are established and maintained

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, is now a certified partner in the Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) program. Echo was certified as a third-party logistics provider (3PL), one of the few to achieve this important accreditation. CTPAT partners ensure that appropriate security measures are maintained, and that business partners also develop security procedures consistent with CTPAT criteria. In return, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) provides a secure entry process that includes benefits such as reduced cargo exams, training, and the sharing of information.

"This certification demonstrates Echo's commitment to a safe and secure cross border supply chain," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "This collaboration with CTPAT helps ensure a seamless and secure process for our clients and carriers shipping south of the border and Echo is proud to integrate this partnership into our services."

"Echo adds value for cross-border shippers and carriers by providing a robust and capable security process that aligns with CTPAT guidelines," said Troy Ryley, President of Echo's Mexico division. "Ensuring the safety of cross-border freight is a priority for our team and this program enables us to utilize new tools to boost our contingency options and provide stability in an often-unpredictable freight environment."

After enabling cross-border logistics for nearly a decade, Echo expanded its presence in Mexico in 2024 with facilities in Mexico City, Monterrey, and just across the border in Laredo, Texas. With an experienced team of bilingual experts, Echo makes border crossings and navigating trade regulations simple. Supported by advanced technology, Echo provides clients with single-party accountability, visibility, and control, which industry professionals can easily leverage for essential cross-border services every day. Learn more about Echo's cross-border solutions: Mexico Cross-Border Shipping Solutions | Echo Global Logistics.

"We're proud to be a part of this program and help better secure freight crossing the border," said Gabriel Guajardo, Director, Southern Border at Echo. "By implementing a documented and verifiable process for freight security, Echo offers our clients more secure options for goods moving between the U.S. and Mexico, and the peace of mind that their cargo is in good hands."

