Ukrainian Delegation, Rubio Discuss Steps To End War And Build European Security

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak reported this on Telegram , calling the meeting“key.”

“A very important conversation with the U.S. Secretary of State, who is also serving as the U.S. President's National Security Advisor, Marco Rubio - one of the main architects of American foreign policy,” the post said.

As Yermak noted, together with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhii Kyslytsia, and Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna, they discussed details of preparations for the meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, scheduled for Friday, October 17.

There was also an exchange of views on what the long-term security architecture should look like - not only for Ukraine but for all of Europe.

The leadership of the United States, and personally of President Donald Trump, made peace in the Middle East possible. It is precisely this kind of vision that the world and Ukraine need today, Yermak emphasized.

During the meeting, the participants also discussed steps that could force Russia to stop the war.

Ukrainian delegation meets with representatives of U.S. defense giants

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 13, the Ukrainian delegation, headed by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, traveled to the United States. The goals of the visit are to strengthen air defense and strike capabilities, reinforce sanctions, and seek assistance in the energy sector.

Photo: Yuliia Svyrydenko / Facebook